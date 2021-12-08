Cash boost for River Dee Radio

The Co-op handed over a cheque for £1,385.19 to River Dee Radio

This will enable the internet based station to continue producing quality programmes for their audience around the world.

The impact of the pandemic has meant that regular fundraising has been challenging, so being selected as one of the Co-op's local causes, last October, in Banchory has been greatly appreciated.

The donation will help cover the annual costs for this year and next.

Co-op members chose River Dee Radio as their local cause.

Every time Co-op members bought selected Co-op branded products and services, they gave River Dee Radio a helping hand.

Chairperson, Paul Wilson said: "We would like thank the Co-op for the significant donation and appreciated members choosing us as their local cause."

The Studio at the Banchory Legion is beginning to be used more regularly and this Saturday morning from 10am to 12noon RDR have a special live broadcast from the Studio.

During the Festive period the radio station is offering businesses and listeners the chance to share Christmas messages across the airways.

All you need to do is contact the station by emailing [email protected]

They will then get in touch and record your message.

You can find out more about River Dee Radio by heading to the new website address at www.riverdeeradio.org.uk.

There you can tune in to the live broadcast and catch up with previous programmes including the station’s Christmas Panto, ‘Stanley McWhirter does Panto’.

Jane Grieve, one of River Dee Radio presenters, wrote a panto for the station in 2020.

It was aired throughout December with readings and music.

Each week RDR will add a number of episodes so that you can enjoy at your leisure.

The page will be updated on a weekly basis.