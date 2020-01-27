Ceilidh band’s boost for local charities

A group of Aberdeenshire musicians have made annual donations to charities nominated by band members.

Dark Island Ceilidh Band gives proceeds from its ceilidhs to local causes.

They raised more than £3000 which was distributed among Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, Mental Health Aberdeen, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Friends of ANCHOR, Grampian Women’s Aid, Scottish Culture and Traditions Youth Collective (SC&T), Stonehaven Folk Festival, The New Arc North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre, Friends of Plockton Music School, The Swan Trust, Bloodwise and Ethiopiaid.

The band is part of The Dark Island Trust created 20 years ago to promote traditional Scottish performing arts by providing opportunities for new artists to perform in public, as well as donating any proceeds to charities.

Band members come from across Aberdeenshire and play a variety of instruments.

Angie Bolt (keyboard and caller) lives in Finzean, Cathy Simpson (mandolin and sound) and Caroline Clark (fiddle), Denside of Durris, Hector Forsyth (fiddle), Westhill, Charlie West (whistle), Stonehaven, Flora Douglas (fiddle), Culter, Brian McCreadie (banjo and octave mandola), from Drum of Wartle, Tony Hilton (bodhran), Drumoak, and Alan Walker (guitar), Aberdeen.

Last August they celebrated their 20th year by holding a free ceilidh open to the public in Kirkton of Durris Hall which was attended by many past and present supporters.

They also played for various fundraising events including Aboyne Summer Ball and Scottish Culture and Traditions (SC&T) and performed again for Finzean Friendship Club.