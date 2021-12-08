Celebrate the best of local in Braemar this winter

Festival de Noel takes place this weekend, with many events taking place at St Margaret's

Nestled among the pinewoods of Upper Deeside, Braemar will be transformed into ‘Scotland’s Christmas Village’ from Friday, December 10 until a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday 12.

Revellers can dance the night away at the Braemar Highland games Centre on Friday night, with a mouthwatering gourmet supper and retro themed Christmas disco.

Saturday sees a unique Christmas shopping experience throughout the village — with many local retailers offering incredible seasonal discounts on a range oil gifts.

There are workshops taking place with local artisan producers, such as the Braemar Chocolate Shop and Braemar Brewing Co. with woodwork demonstrations and photography workshops too.

Mulled wine, a hog roast and freshly baked focaccia will be on offer outside St Margaret’s Braemar before a Celebration of Christmas Concert featuring Aberdeen Chamber Choir, Albyn School Vocal Ensemble and a local brass band.

Sunday offers the biggest indoor food, drink and craft market in the North East this winter — with stallholders packing out Braemar Village Hall, Highland Games Centre and St Margaret’s and free horse-drawn carriage rides to whisk shoppers from A to B.

Prepare to be serenaded as you shop with live carol singers, a brass band, pipers piping and many more performances taking place throughout the village.

Some of the events are ticketed, so BOOK NOW at stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk to avoid disappointment.

Commenting, Festival de Noël organiser and Braemar Tourism Group Chair Sarah Hubbard said: “This weekend Braemar will be transformed into Scotland’s Christmas Village. We can’t wait to welcome visitors here to enjoy our very first Festival de Noël.

“Make a weekend of it and enjoy music, craft workshops and some festive food and drink.

“Or come for a day out with the family to experience some great highland hospitality — and do your Christmas shopping in style as you’re whisked around the village by horse and carriage.

“There’s nowhere more magical in Scotland than Braemar in the snow — see you this weekend!”