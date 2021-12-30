Challenge yourself in 2022 and help people to live their lives to the full

You up for getting muddy at the Beat Race?

The charity has been unable to run live events for nearly two years now and they are so excited about their new fundraising calendar.

They are thrilled to see the return of some family favourite events like the Duthie Daunder and Deeside Stride in Aberdeen with walking routes to suit all ages and abilities.

If running is your thing, then you’ll be able to feel the wind in your hair again when you sign up to one of the many running events across Scotland.

But also welcoming back the Beast Race in Banchory giving that extra challenge of wild and muddy obstacles or running through the beautiful Cairngorm National Park taking in the breath-taking scenery of the famous Glenlivet 10k.

Or if it’s a fire in your belly that you’re looking for a thrill check our popular new Walk the Flames events across Scotland where you will be trained to brave walking on burning hot coals!

Gillian Green, Assistant Director of Fundraising at CHSS said: “We want to put the fun back in FUNdraising with our jam-packed events calendar. We want to give everyone a chance to set themselves a challenge, to work towards that goal through the winter months and to come out in the Spring ready for action!”