Chance for young people in Aberdeenshire to volunteer with national mental health programme

See Me volunteer Kristi McCann (pictured) says that volunteering has had a huge impact on her life.

See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, is recruiting for new volunteers, aged 16 to 18, to help them with their work in schools and youth work settings.

The See Me team want to hear from young people in the area who have experience of mental health problems, and want to make a difference for the thousands of people Scotland-wide who have faced stigma and discrimination.

See Me volunteer Kristi McCann, 20, who has been involved with the programme since she was 16.

Her See Me highlights have included delivering workshops, being involved in projects which have made it into the news, and having the opportunity to meet the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, to discuss youth mental health at an event to mark the NHS’s 70th birthday.

Kristi said: “Volunteering with See Me gave me a whole new boost of confidence. Before, I was shy and not very outgoing but See Me helped me with that. They have given me opportunities that I would have never got the chance to have.

“See Me isn’t just a volunteering opportunity. It’s an opportunity for you to grow as a person. I joined straight out of school at 16 and I would not change it for the world. Being a part of See Me has shaped me into the person that I am today.”

See Me’s volunteers support the programme’s work in lots of different ways, both in person and remotely.

Volunteers have the chance to get involved in a range of different projects and activities, including helping to develop new resources for schools, speaking at events, leading workshops and sharing their stories in the media.

See Me’s project officer for young people Claire Jennings said: “Our volunteers bring so much to See Me, and I’m really excited to get some fresh voices involved in the programme.

“If you’re passionate about making a difference, and want to use your skills and interests to tackle mental health stigma and discrimination, we’d love to hear from you.”