Charity calls for runners to take part in new Aberdeenshire event

Organiser Stephen Ratcliffe tests the trail with his son Tom

The Glack Trail has been touted as a “rollercoaster” running event, and Friends of ANCHOR is encouraging runners of all abilities to sign up and tackle the undulating course.

The new 8km trail event is being organised in aid of the charity’s ANCHORED Together appeal to raise £2m towards The ANCHOR Centre. Free places are available for those who can pledge to raise or donate £80 in sponsorship.

The run will take place on September 4, in woodland near Dunecht.

Organised by the Ratcliffe family, the event marks a new chapter in their support of Friends of ANCHOR, with previous Glack events having already raised £80,000.

Stephen Ratcliffe said: “This is the seventh year we’ve partnered with Friends of ANCHOR, but this event looks really different to our previous ones, which were muddy obstacle runs. This is something new for us and new for the area and we really hope the people of the North-east will get behind it.”

The run is open to ages 8+ and is suitable for any fitness abilities, with walking encouraged if needed.

“This isn’t just a trail for elite and experienced hill runners,” added Stephen. “We look forward to seeing seasoned runners with us on the day, but we’re extending just as warm a welcome to anyone taking on their first ever trail run.”

This year, fundraisers’ efforts will support Friends of ANCHOR’s ANCHORED Together appeal, which aims to raise £2m for additional extras within The ANCHOR Centre, set to open in 2023. The core cost of the build is covered by the Scottish Government, and Friends of ANCHOR’s fundraising will equip the building with important additions.

Carly Munro, Donor Care Lead for Friends of ANCHOR, said: “The success of Glack Attack is astonishing and with £80k raised, it’s left a lasting legacy in the North-east. We’re really excited to see the Ratcliffe family turn the page to a new chapter of Glack events and we’re grateful to have their continued and heartfelt support."