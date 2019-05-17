Charity team come together for meeting

Over 70 people from across Aberdeenshire joined together for a charity gathering recently.

Members of staff, board members and volunteers met at CLAN House, CLAN’s head office in Aberdeen, for its bi-annual meeting and for a day of learning and friendship.

Staff members and volunteers travelled from Shetland, Orkney, Elgin, Banchory, Ballater, Moray, Inverurie, Turriff and Crimond to hear the charity’s latest news and learn about new initiatives.

At the event, CLAN CEO Dr Colette Backwell shared the latest CLAN achievements, identifying that the charity supported 2,500 people in 2018, almost half of which were new clients, including 135 new clients who were supported by the children and families’ team.

Staff members also shared the latest news from the charity’s centres across the north-east, enabling the whole team to learn from each other.

Anne Marie Robson a support volunteer for CLAN commented: “The gathering is a great opportunity to get to know everybody and to understand the overall picture.

“It’s nice to feel involved – it makes you feel even more passionate about what CLAN does.”

CLAN CEO Dr Colette Backwell said: “It is important that the CLAN team gathers together when we can, not just to hear the latest news but also to share good practice and learn from successful initiatives happening in our shops and centres.

“CLAN supports 2,500 people every year, and each client has different requirements, so it is vital that our team works together to identify the best type of support.

“CLAN’s services in the community, at our centres and outreach facilities, are vital as people undergoing cancer treatment may not be able to travel far, so we work hard to reach as many areas as we can, bringing professional, caring support to those who need it most.”

The CLAN gathering takes place twice a year enabling those working in outlying areas to meet with their team members and gain a greater understanding of the achievements of CLAN as a whole.

CLAN supports those who have a cancer diagnosis across the north east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, as well as their friends and family members.