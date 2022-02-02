Charity volunteers appeal to Scottish public to improve their health and wellbeing by volunteering in 2022

Abi gives up her time regularly to help people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

One of the charity’s amazing volunteers shares their personal story in an appeal to not only help recruit volunteers, but to share why they love volunteering for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and the incredible difference it has made to their lives.

Abi Thomson, 26, originally from Aboyne, became a volunteer with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in late 2020 and describes her experience of volunteering as heart-warming.

Despite living in London now, Abi was paired with a stroke survivor in Angus who needed help improving her handwriting, and they have a weekly 30-minute video call in which Abi offers support and encouragement.

Abi, an international project manager for a climate communication organisation, said: “I studied Chinese and French at university, so I’ve always had an interest in language and communication.

“My mum works in a primary school and put me in touch with a speech therapist she knows. And when I reached out to her for some advice, she recommended volunteering with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland because of how stroke affects language and communication.

“And here we are! I’ve been volunteering for a year now and it has been an overwhelmingly positive experience.

“It’s only half-an hour of my time, but it’s a great way to open up your world to different people and different communities. I really enjoy getting to know the people I work with through CHSS. They let me see the world through someone else’s eyes and broaden my experience of life.”

Liz Wigelsworth, h ead of v olunteering at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “Volunteer with us and not only will you change people’s lives, but you’ll be making a huge difference to your own health and wellbeing, it’s a ‘win-win’ for everyone. Make 2022 your year to make a fresh start and help us to ensure there is no life half lived in Scotland.”