Christmas comes early to Alford over 60’s thanks to Rotary

Mrs Pam Moyse was delighted with her Christmas dinner

Prior to the Covid pandemic the club organised an annual Christmas Dinner get together, with entertainment, in the Alford Community Hall, but this wasn’t able to happen and so a distribution of meals was planned in its place.

Club President Ron Ferguson explained: “The distribution of Christmas meals to the doorsteps of our over 60’s last year was a big success and so the Rotary Club was delighted to repeat the exercise for 2021, bringing each some well-deserved Christmas cheer whilst keeping everyone safe, especially after last week.

“The meals included turkey with all the trimmings and trifle desert, along with a Christmas cracker, napkin and Rotary Christmas card. They were beautifully prepared for us by Elizabeth Greig’s team at County Flavours of Alford who we would like to thank very much indeed.

"Our team of volunteers spent Sunday afternoon distributing them around the Alford area including to residents at Hamewith Court, the Richmond Fellowship and Achbuie House, and they were very well received.”

Recipient Mrs Pam Moyse was delighted with her Christmas dinner: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be given this lovely meal and I really appreciate it. It is very kind of everyone involved and I wish them all a very Merry Christmas!”

Funding for the annual Christmas festivities for the over 60’s in Alford, Sauchen and Monymusk areas are raised by activities including the annual Rotary Santa sleigh which is out and about this week, so please give generously if you see it near you.

The route includes visits to streets in and around Alford; Keig village hall car park, Montgarrie, Bridge of Alford; Cluny Crossroads, Monymusk and Sauchen.