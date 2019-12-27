CLAN call to local artists to Light the North

Local professional and budding artists are being asked to submit designs for sculptures for a trail which will light up the North-east.

CLAN Cancer Support is calling for artists from across the area to create designs for its Light the North lighthouse trail.

More than 30 sculptures will be located throughout Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Shetland and Orkney in the autumn of 2020 to raise funds for the charity, which provides emotional and wellbeing support to people affected by cancer.

CLAN, which has bases in Banchory and Ballater, is particularly keen to receive design submissions from local artists.

A live event will be held in April where sponsors will choose their favourite design from the submissions and successful designers will then be commissioned to paint the sculpture. Artists will be paid a fee in return for their services on completion.

The three-metre tall lighthouses are being sponsored by individuals and businesses in the North-east and will be placed on a trail covering the region, including the Northern Isle, from September–October 2020.

The lighthouses will be auctioned in December, 2020, with proceeds going towards providing support for people living with cancer.

Project director Fiona Fernie said: “The trail offers artists the opportunity to make a creative contribution to Light the North and help to ensure a lasting artistic, economic, social and charitable legacy.

“Each lighthouse design will be unique, and tell a different story, in the same way that every person supported by CLAN is individual with specific needs.”