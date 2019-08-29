CLAN group’s first meeting

A cancer support group in Banchory has held a successful first meeting.

Friends of CLAN Deeside will back the charity’s activities in and around Deeside.

There are several such CLAN groups organising fundraising activities to raise awareness of the cancer support services available in the area.

At the meeting, local resident and CLAN board member Mike Wilson explained the importance of community support, both in awareness of the charity and its services, and for fundraising.

CLAN fundraising co-ordinator Moureen Wilson said more and more people are living with cancer, so demand for CLAN services is increasing rapidly.

Deeside co-ordinator Helen Hasnip explained the services offered in Banchory, Alford and Ballater.

She said: “Our centre in Banchory and activities across Deeside bring much-need support to local people who are going through some of the worst times in their lives.

“We hope to expand our services in Banchory, so very much welcome the support of the Friends of CLAN Deeside group which will help provide much-needed funds and raise awareness of the important services we offer.”

Friends of CLAN Deeside will meet regularly and anyone interested in joining should visit their Facebook page, contact Mike Wilson at michaelwilson10@hotmail.com or visit CLAN in Banchory on a Thursday or Friday.