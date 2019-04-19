Clare is on a fundraising charity mission

A mother-of-two whose father, mother and sister have all survived cancer is to raise funds for the charity that provided lifeline support for her family.

Clare Tayler, from Kingswells, will take on 66 miles of cycling at Etape Loch Ness on April 28 as a thank-you to Macmillan Cancer Support – the event’s official charity and one that will always have a special place in her heart.

Clare said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is an excellent charity and as a family we have really benefited from them. My mum in particular, when my dad was being treated for pancreatic cancer, found them so helpful.

“She says that she doesn’t think that she would have been able to get through it without having the team at Macmillan on the other end of the phone to talk to, and always having the advice of someone who understands.”

The family’s first experience with cancer was when her mother, Joan, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1999. She had several gruelling months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy before being given the all-clear.

They found themselves in despair again in 2017 when Clare’s sister, Jenny, found a lump on her breast. A mammogram confirmed their worst fears - cancer had once again visited the family.

Clare explained: “She had a full mastectomy and just like my mum before her, she had to have both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. We’re all over the moon that she’s now cancer-free.

“However, the day that Jenny finished her treatment wasn’t really a celebration as that was also when my dad started his treatment for pancreatic cancer.”

After surgery and receiving chemotherapy, dad Colin battled back, is now fighting fit – and will join Clare in taking on Etape Loch Ness.

She said: “My dad has always been really fit – that’s one reason why he came through the surgery as well as he did – and there’s every chance that I will struggle to keep up with him.

“He’s actually using Etape Loch Ness as a training run for a 250-mile cycle around the coast of Northern Ireland, which he’ll be undertaking in aid of a pancreatic cancer charity and fibromyalgia.”