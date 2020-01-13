CNPA gets award for walking

Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) has received the ‘Walk at Work Award’, which recognises workplaces in Scotland creating healthy and active workforces.

CNPA staff have been taking part in regular walks over lunchtime, with some meetings being walking events rather than sitting round a table.

Kate Christie, head of organisational development at the authority, said: “Regular physical activity during the working day certainly makes for a happier, healthier workforce and we have several internal policies that support this approach.

“As well as being good for our physical and mental wellbeing, walking instead of taking the car is also good for the environment, helping us all to reduce our carbon footprint, which is so important at this time.”

Recent findings from UK workplaces reveal that half of all employees experience poor mental health at work, including stress, anxiety and depression. Regular walking can reduce the effects of poor mental health.

Scotland’s walking charity Paths for All set up the award to help tackle poor health in the workplace and reverse the trend of inactive workplaces where staff sit for up to nine hours a day.

Ian Findlay, the charity’s chief officer, urges all Scottish workplaces to take their employee’s health seriously.

“It’s brilliant to see Scottish workplaces take the lead in creating a work-based walking culture and making improvements to staff health and wellbeing.”