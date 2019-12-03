Co-op shares early good tidings in NE

Dozens of local causes in Aberdeenshire received an early Christmas present when the Co-op revealed a £77,000 funding boost from its members.

The money will be shared by 27 organisations, all of which are praised for making a difference to communities.

Several groups in Deeside and Donside are among those to benefit.

The recipients include: Cromar Old People’s Association (£6352); Spikin Autism and More (£5415); Ballater (RD) Ltd (£3383); Deeside Rugby Football Club (£1409); 1st Aboyne Scouts (£6403); Alford Car Transport Service (£5891); Ballater Victoria Week (£3262); 1st Ballater Brownies (£964); Banchory Paths Association (£1539); One to One Counselling Service Deeside (£6673); Donside Enamelling Group (£5078); Ballater and District Pipe Band (£3415); Braemar News Group (£998).

It is the latest round of pay-outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op members have invested in causes in the area since the scheme launched in September, 2016, to £277,000.

Nationally, nearly 4,500 groups are sharing over £17 million, bringing the total value of the fund since its launch to more than £56 million.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “The local community fund is now a well-established way of supporting local causes who help to make communities safer, happier, and healthier places to live.

“We’re delighted to be able to support such a wide range of local groups as they help to improve wellbeing.

“By choosing their local cause online, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities, and we have used this information to help us identify new groups to support throughout next year.

When members shop with the Co-op, 1% of what they spend on selected Co-op branded products and services goes to support local causes through the Local Community Fund.