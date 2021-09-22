Colleagues gear up to get muddy for charity

Beth Sinclair training for Beast Race

Beth Sinclair, 41, Martin Insley, 38, and Patricia Lavin, 41, decided to leave their desks, swap their laptops for trainers, and get muddy at the incredible 10k obstacle race at Knockburn Loch, Banchory.

They all have a personal connection to the cause with family and friends having been affected by chest, heart and stroke conditions.

Having already smashed their £500 fundraising target, the team are hoping to raise even more to make sure that people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions in their local community get the help and support they need to rebuild their lives.

Patricia Lavin loves to be active, climbing Munros and tackling Beasts.

The Banchory Beast Race is a 10k course featuring over 30 different obstacles, testing competitors’ endurance, strength, and ability to withstand mud and water!

The determined colleagues can’t wait to get stuck into the mud!

Beth said: “IHS Markit encourages us to get involved with charities and volunteer our time.

"I wanted to have something worthwhile to look forward to after a difficult 18 months and roped my colleagues into it while I was at it!

Martin Insley is no stranger to epic challenges.

“My granny died from a stroke, and it was such a scary time for her and everyone around her.

"The devastating effect a stroke can have on a person is terrifying. It’s great to be raising funds for CHSS and helping stroke survivors and their families.”

Martin said: “I have run and walked many marathon-distance events, 50km trail races and 100km trail runs so the Beast Race is just one more crazy event in a long history of crazy events and definitely the muddiest!

“It’s going to be great to be back at an event! This will be the first one I’ve taken part in since the start of the pandemic.

“Both of my wife’s grandads have had strokes that have significantly impacted their mobility and quality of life.

"In addition, my wife suffers from severe asthma and other related conditions – but she doesn’t let that hold her back from running marathons and ultra-marathons! A true inspiration!”

Patricia said: “I’ve taken part in the Banchory Beast Race before and I really enjoyed it! I love to sign-up for events as part of our fundraising at work to support important causes.

“The work that CHSS does is really important to me. My father suffered a heart attack when he was 50, but thankfully we got another 21 years with him following surgery.

“Through our fundraising, I hope to help make sure that people have the information, support and advice to be prepared, mentally and practically, for the changes that occur following a stroke.”

Hayley Simpson, community, events and fundraising manager at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “It is fantastic to have the team from IHS Markit taking part in the Banchory Beast Race.

"It’s going to be an amazing, fun-filled day and we’re delighted to have their support!”