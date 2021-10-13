Community gets on their bikes for Banchory trails

Archie Aitken (7) took on 10 laps at Tarland Trails and inset: (top) P1s enjoyed a return ride from Banchory to Milton and youngsters Ethan (5) Callum (5) and Lucas (4) also took part in the challenge.

Deeside Bike Collective has rallied the community who have all come together to fundraise for the trails.

Following on from the successful Ride & Seek event at Easter in which more than 100 families took part, the charity has now launched Ride 4 Deeside which sees children, families and friends setting their own cycling challenges throughout October to raise funds for the trails.

So far, in the first 11 days, Deeside Bike Collective have had more than 100 donations totalling £2,000 and over 10 groups set up to do challenges varying from Riding the Deeside Way, Riding 10 laps of the Tarland trails, riding as many K's as possible in October.

Dr Gill Archbold, a core member of the Deeside Bike Collective, said: “The community fundraiser shows how important it is to many people in the town.

“Our position with trails is that we have a Community Asset Transfer Scheme purchase set up with Forestry and Land Scotland and have planning permission from the council for the trails. We have large funding applications under way with the Scottish Land Fund and Scottish Cycling.”

Deeside Bike Collective aim to:

Provide a recreational area in Banchory with professionally designed and built bike trails that are accessible to all the community and visitors. To provide a bike trails and skills in Banchory town for bike riders of all ages and abilities to utilise. Manage and maintain the trails so that they are available to the Banchory area for the community and visiting cyclists (including families) to enjoy in a controlled environment and for generations to come. Provide a recreational activities area which is outdoors and encourages health, fitness and well-being. Improve the biodiversity of the site & surrounding area. Promote outdoor learning initiatives.