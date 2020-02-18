Community group in bid to rescue hotel

A community council has launched an initiative to try and rescue an Aboyne landmark that has recently been put back on the market.

The historic Huntly Arms Hotel is a grade C listed building in a prime position in the village conservation area.

There has been a coaching inn on the site since 1432 and at one time the hotel was regularly used by Queen Victoria on her way to Balmoral.

It was functioning as a 50-bedroom hotel until last October when it closed its doors to guests.

Now only the bar in the hotel is open.

The hotel was purchased by the Talash Group in 2016 but was put on the market in late 2019 as part of its portfolio of hotels located in England. The Huntly Arms is the group’s only Scottish property.

A public consultation in 2017 highlighted the hotel’s poor condition and demonstrated a strong desire to see it brought back as a thriving business.

Mid Deeside Community Council (MDCC) has taken the lead in bringing together a group of local stakeholders to explore future options.

Advice and support is being offered by Aberdeenshire Council and the North East Scotland Preservation Trust.

Andrew Fyfe, MDCC chair, said: “Preliminary investigations show that we would face a very significant challenge due to the deteriorating condition of the building and its fabric.

“The building will need major refurbishment to meet the standards of a modern hotel, costing a seven figure sum.

“While the task is daunting, we felt we must try to explore avenues for a possible community solution or to support a third party purchaser. Doing nothing is not an option.”