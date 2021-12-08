Community steps up to help care home during Storm Arwen

Residents and staff at Balhousie Alastrean give a thumbs-up to all who helped out.

The award-winning Balhousie Care Group, which runs 26 care homes across Scotland, saw power outages, water shortage and phone and Internet signals down at the weekend and into this week.

In the Angus and Aberdeenshire regions, which were particularly hard hit, everyone from shops and relatives to Police and healthcare partners rallied round.

Balhousie Alastrean House near the village of Tarland saw a power outage on the Friday night and all of Saturday.

A back-up generator finally kicked in in the early hours of Sunday morning and is still serving the home a week later, while energy suppliers work to fix the problem.

In the meantime, Alastrean’s care home staff worked with torches and their chef cooked up batches of soup to help keep residents warm.

Staff, who are doing extra hours because of sector-wide shortages, stayed to work around the clock to support residents.

Balhousie Maintenance Operative Robbie Roberts cleared out a local B&Q store of torches and batteries before setting out from his home in Angus to help his colleagues in Alastrean.

A call-out to relatives of the residents resulted in torch and food donations.

Extra support also came from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the local Police.

Police provided an escort to the supplier of the electricity generator and knocked on staff doors to ask them to come in for shifts, as phone lines were down.

Jill Kerr, Group chief executive officer at Balhousie Care Group, said: “Our staff and communities went over and above last weekend during Storm Arwen and are still stepping up to make sure our homes run as smoothly as possible.