Community transport grants agreed for groups

The recommended support was agreed by the council's infrastructure services committee.
Local organisations are set to receive funding from Aberdeenshire Community Transport Initiative.

Ballater Royal Deeside Ltd will receive £3,780. It has one wheelchair accessible minibus for hire to community groups and it also provides a fortnightly dial-a-bus shopping service for residents of Braemar and Ballater travelling to Banchory.

In the year 2018/19, the service carried out 142 passenger journeys on shopping services and the minibus was hired 50 times.

Mid Deeside Community Trust (MDCT) will get £60,823. The trust has two wheelchair accessible minibuses for hire to community groups and a third is used to operate a three day dial-a-bus shopping service known as the Village Hopper.

It previously ran five days a week but following a review of council-supported bus services it was reduced to three.

MDCT also provides transport to medical appointments with volunteer drivers using their own cars or a minibus.

During 2018/19 the trust carried out 7,869 shopping trip journeys and had 517 group hires.

Silver Circle of Strathdon will receive £10,449. The service operates a Hospital Volunteer Driver Scheme where volunteers use their own cars to take users to GP and hospital appointments.

It also runs a weekly minibus shopper service for older residents.