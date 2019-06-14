Council stalwart set to retire

An Aberdeenshire Council service manager from Ballater is retiring this summer – leaving a lasting impact on the economy of the north east.

Morna Harper has helped lead the council’s Economic Development service and has both managed projects which have driven significant growth and economic benefit in the area.

Morna has led a team which covers business advice, community business support, business gateway, employability, regeneration and town centres.

She was instrumental in launching the Support for Aberdeenshire Business grant, which has supported countless business and numerous jobs for over13 years.

The Aberdeenshire Towns Partnership and Building Buchan New Beginnings project were also initiated by Morna, and she coordinated a response team to help Ballater businesses get back on their feet following Storm Frank in 2015.

Chair of Infrastructure Services, Peter Argyle, said: “Morna is a passionate and dedicated individual who will be very much missed within the council.

“I can say that for both myself and on behalf of all senior councillors who have relied on her professional steady hand and vast knowledge.

“I wish her well in retirement and have no doubt that the work she’s done over many years of service will have a lasting impact and continue to be built on by the rest of the Economic Development team.”

Morna will now be setting off to walk her second round of Munros, and spend more time with her family.