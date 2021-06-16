Craigievar Castle set to welcome back visitors

John Lemon, Visitor Services Supervisor for the National Trust for Scotland at Craigievar Castle. (Alison White Photography)

Visitors can once again discover the stunning property, said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle.

An authentic tour of the castle, with no artificial lighting beyond the ground floor can be experienced, showcasing the collection of historic items and 20th-century ceramics. Within the ancient castle walls, you can see a quirky combination of cosy interiors and rare antiques.

Craigievar Castle has been in the care of the National Trust for Scotland the conservation charity that over 90 years has saved, maintained and shared many of the country’s most loved places, since 1963.

As well as its picturebook castle, the site is a great place to connect with nature. Nestled on a picturesque hillside, Craigievar Castle boasts two walking routes; the Woodland Trail is perfect for nature sightings of the rare pine marten, and walkers are encouraged to listen out for the melodic songs of the willow warblers and chaffinches; the Hill Trail covers two miles, where walkers can explore the tree-lined avenues and mature woodland on the estate while soaking in the views over the surrounding farmland.

John Lemon, Visitor Services Supervisor for the National Trust for Scotland at Craigievar Castle said: “We know how much people love this place – they enjoy visiting and seeing the castle that looks like it’s come from a fairytale. After a long lockdown, we’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors back this month and sharing the treasures from our extensive collection once again.

“All of our properties across Aberdeenshire have been preparing to make visits as safe as possible. Pre-booking is in place at a few of our sites and there are smaller groups for the castle tours. We’d highly recommend booking your slot in advance to avoid any disappointment.”

Craigievar Castle, the shop and kiosk for takeaway catering facilities will be open from 19 June - 31 October at the weekends.

Holiday accommodation is now open, where guests can enjoy a peaceful break in one of the cottages with views of the castle and surrounding grounds.