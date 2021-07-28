Crathes charity horse show raises thousands for equine charity

Dr Aylwin Pillai’s home-bred Highland Pony stallion Fandango na Dailach winOverall Champion.

The Crathes Charity Horse Show was held on June 26 at Milton of Crathes events field near Banchory raising funds for the Equine Grass Sickness Fund.

Thanks to the overwhelming support of local businesses, individuals and competitors, the show raised £4,681.75 – far greater than the committee had imagined would be possible.

The brain-child of well-known faces in the local-equestrian world and Highland Pony breeders, Robin and Karen Stewart, the show was established to give those involved in showing a competition to look forward to following the recent coronavirus restrictions, while also raising funds for the charity.

Highland Ponies being judged in the ridden classes by section judge Chris Grant

With five rings running throughout the day the show had a wide range of classes from Hunters to Clydesdales, first ridden to veterans with judges commenting on the quality forward on the day.

The show also featured a special class for Equine Grass Sickness Survivors as well as an extremely popular dog show which attracted a number of previous Crufts winners.

Overall Champion in the horse rings went to Dr Aylwin Pillai’s home-bred Highland Pony stallion Fandango na Dailach with R Pope with Litton Carousel standing Reserve Champion.

In the dog ring Pat Gray took Best in Show in the Pedigree Section with her own Birniehill Hill Flyer.

Karen said: “In the past, Robin and I have organised a number of fundraising events for the Equine Grass Sickness Fund. During lockdown we decided that people were very much needing something to look forward to and came up with the idea of a charity show.

“The feedback we got from both competitors and judges was just fantastic. Everyone was so pleased to be out with their horses while supporting a cause which is so close to many of our hearts.