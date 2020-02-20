Crathes floral group hopes for community boost

A floral group that has gone from strength to strength in a Deeside community is holding its first fundraiser.

Crathes-In-Flower (CIF) introduced planters, fence boxes and beds of wild flowers along the verges on Slug Road last summer.

The initiative was widely praised and volunteers are preparing for a busy year.

They are holding a fundraising event in Crathes Hall on Friday, February 28, from 7.30-9.30pm.

Local wildlife experts Dr Robert Moss and Professor Alison Hester are the guest speakers.

CIF chair Ada Renwick said: “Our planters and flowerbeds looked fantastic during the summer/autumn season and we got a lot of positive feedback from the local community and passers-by.

“Recently we got more funding from the Meikle Carew Windfarm and that will enable us to expand our project in 2020.

“We hope that with the help of this fundraiser we can continue to provide so much pleasure to the community and its wildlife.”

Tickets can be reserved for £8 by emailing cif@crathes.com. Limited tickets may be available at the door for £12.