Crathes man Thomas steels himself for solo Ironman challenge in Royal Deeside

Aimee is hugely supportive of Thomas' fundraising efforts and his determination to take on the Ironman challenge to raise funds for Friends of ANCHOR, the charity that supported her following her cancer diagnosis.

But Thomas Barter (35), of Crathes, is taking his fitness challenge far beyond that, with an Ironman event that will see him run 65 laps of his local running track.

Recognised as an extremely challenging race, an Ironman involves a 2.4-mile open water swim, 112-mile cycle, and a marathon, which Thomas will complete on a circular running track. The entire challenge must be completed in 15¾ hours to meet the Ironman finishing criteria.

Thomas (35) was originally due to take part in the ‘Ironman Copenhagen’ this weekend, but decided to keep the challenge local due to the pandemic and travel restrictions. He’s taking on his challenge for a cause close to his heart – local charity Friends of ANCHOR.

Aimee on the Catwalk of Courage in 2017, raising £2600 for the charity.

He said: “I considered waiting until next year when I could travel to Copenhagen, but it would have been another year until I could fundraise for Friends of ANCHOR. The work the charity does is vital and the need for fundraising is higher now than ever due to the challenges of the pandemic. Cancer waits for no one, and that’s a big part of why I decided to bite the bullet and do the challenge solo this year."

This will be Thomas’ third test of endurance for the charity as he completed an Olympic triathlon and a half Ironman in 2019, raising £8,000 in the process. His efforts are in recognition of the care his wife Aimee received in the ANCHOR Unit while undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“The support provided by Friends of ANCHOR was key to Aimee and I throughout her treatment," he said. “It helped us pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and fight on. The charity was the backbone of the support we both desperately needed during that time.”

Aimee, now 33, was diagnosed with the illness when she was just 27, not long after she and Thomas got married. She took part in Friends of ANCHOR’s Courage on the Catwalk event in 2017, raising more than £2,600.

Aimee said: “During my treatment it was wonderful to know there was that secondary support system from Friends of ANCHOR right beside me. Having the wellbeing team there means having someone to listen if you need a chat. The little daily pick-me-ups, like ice lollies, were always welcome, and the films and games provided some light-hearted relief.”

Aimee will be cheering Thomas on next Sunday, August 29, when he begins his Ironman at 6.30am, with a 2.4-mile open water swim in Knockburn Loch, before he gets on his bike to cover 112 miles, returning to Knockburn where the activity centre’s running track will provide the setting for his marathon.