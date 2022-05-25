Crathes Vintage Car Rally set to draw the crowds to Milton of Crathes

The popular rally, which has raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities since it was first held 25 years ago, will again be held at Milton of Crathes on Sunday, May 29.

It will be a day of fun and nostalgia for both car and motorcycle enthusiasts, as well as the general public, with music, international food stalls and children’s entertainment making it a great day out for all the family.

The main beneficiary this year from the charity event will be Clan Cancer Support who are inviting visitors to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the entertainment tent where a range of acts will be performing throughout the day, including Aberdeen favourites, Alba Acapella and Big Mountain and local Banchory talent, including Coutts School of Highland Dancing, Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, the Deeside Dance Centre and the Stardust Musical theatre Group.

Banchory Pipe Band will also be performing three times during the day.

Crathes Vintage Car Rally chairman, Neil Booth, with his 1967 Morgan 4/4 which has been entered for the rally

Clan is a local charity providing free emotional and practical support to anyone affected by any type of cancer, and their family, carers and friends, across North-east Scotland.

CLAN Cancer Support has recently opened a new support and wellbeing centre at 16A Bridge Street, Banchory, and is committed to providing local support in the Deeside area for anyone affected by cancer.

“CLAN Cancer Support is delighted to have been chosen as the main beneficiary for this year’s Crathes Rally,” said Mike Wilson from Friends of CLAN Deeside. “We look forward to this iconic event returning to the Deeside calendar and everyone having a fun day out.”

“The Clan team are contributing significantly to the programme for the day and well deserve their contribution of the funds raised,” said Rotarian Neil Booth, chairman of the organising committee.

The event will be open from 10.00am and 30 cars will make a road run to Torphins, Inchmarlo and Banchory before returning to the show field where all the vehicles on display will be judged in nine different classes. The presentation of awards will take place at 3.30pm.

The main sponsors this year are Station Garage, Torphins, holders of the SsangYong franchise, and Aberdeen-based Oceanscan, suppliers of offshore personnel and equipment to the energy sector, with additional support from Stan England Builders, Deeside Memorials, The Strong Water Company, Taylors of Banchory and Duncans of Banchory.

Station Garage general manager, Kenny Cruickshank said: “Station Garage has supported the Crathes Rally every year since it started 25 years ago and we’re delighted to have the opportunity of becoming main sponsor this year in support of such a deserving charity as CLAN.

Mr Booth added: “We are greatly indebted to all our sponsors and all those supporting the event in so many different ways. With the support of the public, we look forward to raising a considerable sum of money for Clan and other local charities.”

Gates open to the public at 10am and close at 4pm.