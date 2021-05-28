Creative talents of Aberdeenshire folk to go on show in Autumn

Claere Hamilton working on a painting; and Kathleen Brander making a lace creation.

‘Creative Aberdeenshire’ is a combined initiative between the Aberdeenshire Lieutenancy and Garioch Heritage Centre and is designed to encourage and showcase in a unique exhibition the creative talents of people living throughout Aberdeenshire.

The exhibition was originally going to be held in April 2021 at the Garioch Heritage Centre but it has had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

However this has not dampened the enthusiasm of the many creative talents of people living throughout Aberdeenshire in applying themselves to create many special pieces of work.

Gillian Pettigrew, at Garioch Heritage Centre, said: “We have been delighted with the number of people who have already registered their interest to participate in the exhibition, and by moving the exhibition date to the Autumn, this will allow others to contribute too.

"The variety of skills and crafts that people are engaged in is superb.”

Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, added: “Creative Aberdeenshire was designed to help give people a fun and creative project to undertake during the many months in lockdown.

"It has been a very challenging time for so many and we felt this project would help harness the wonderful range of creative talents we have throughout our local communities.

“We already know of a great variety of creations already being worked on including sewing, knitting, felting, glass work, wood turning, carpentry, and poetry.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to register and submit their entry for what I believe will be a very special and inspirational exhibition of local artistic talent in September.”