Cromar young coders catch impress judges

Cromar Future Group is celebrating success in an international coding competition.

Its Everything Electronic Youth Club member Emily Bichard was second in the Halloween-themed contest run by CoderDojo.

Emily, 10, from Torphins, came up with a ping pong-style game in which the gamer used a witch’s broom to repel falling pumpkins called “Spooky Bounce”.

Also in the runner-up category was another club member, Harvey Pole, also 10 and from Torphins.

CoderDojo received more than 250 project entries from young people across 17 different countries.

A delighted Future Group spokesperson Lesley Ellis said: “The club had two out of the eight top entries in the 7-11-year-olds, no mean feat for a small club in Upper Deeside.

“They say it is down to the individuals’ dedication and hard work and willingness to learn, as well as the support an encouragement they have had from the club’s coding team.”

The group has have been working closely with Torphins Primary to help with the school’s coding effort, running 10 afternoon sessions of coding for pupils.