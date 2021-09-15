Cyclist who died near Kirkton of Skene named
A cyclist who died on the B9126 has now been formally identified.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:30 pm
He was Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie.
Mr Finlayson died after coming off his bicycle around 2.40pm on Sunday, September 12 near Kirkton of Skene.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Follwing a previous appeal to identify a 4x4 vehicle, the driver has now come forward and has been spoken to by officers.
Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2053 of 12 September.