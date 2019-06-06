D-Day: Grampian veteran James ‘Jim’ Glennie recalls that fateful day

A 93-year-old from Aberdeen is among the 300 veterans who are making their way to Normandy today.

Private James ‘Jim’ Glennie landed at Sword Beach in the 51st Highland Division of the Gordon Highlanders. He was shot, wounded and captured not long after and spent the rest of the war in POW camp Stalag 4b.

We salute you, sir. Private James 'Jim' Glennie landed at Sword Beach on D-Day with the 51st Highland Division of the Gordon Highlanders. (Pic: Wattie Cheung)

Prior to setting sail on the MV Boudicca to Bayeux with Poppyscotland today, he posed for a stunning portrait to highlight his own personal story of that fafetful day, 75 years ago.

Jim, who still volunteers as a greeter at the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen, has the following poignant words printed on the wall in the building: “Every soldier had a spade that was part your pack. They say your rifle is your best friend but I replied that my shovel is my best friend.”

As for his time as a POW, Jim said: “The overriding thing I remember from being a prisoner of war was the lack of food.

“We had to steal potato skins from the guards’ bin. It amazes me now when I am out for dinner with my family and they order potato skins!”