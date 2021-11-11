Dee Catchment Partnership shares river restoration video
In collaboration with partners in the South Esk and Spey Catchment Partnerships, the Dee Catchment Partnershipis sharing its work on river restoration in the Cairngorms National Park with the world at COP26, via a short film.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 2:19 pm
The video been playing all week at COP26, and highlights the work that the Dee Catchment Partnership and its sister partnerships in the Cairngorms National Park (the Spey and South Esk), have been doing to boost the region's climate resilience and biodiversity.
You can view the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVY_G3zHarA