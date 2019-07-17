Deeside apprentices receive awards at trades event

Two Deeside joinery apprentices were honoured recently at a formal event.

Craig Riach and Iain Kellas, who are nearing the completion of their apprenticeships, attended a special awards ceremony hosted by the Wrights and Coopers Incorporation - one of Aberdeen’s seven incorporated trades - at Trinity Hall.

Iain Kellas receives his award

Both have been attending North East Scotland College on a day-release basis while spending the rest of the time training with their employer.

Torphins-based Iain, who works for Colin Burness, was named runner-up in the William Daniel Award.

To compete, students from the carpentry and joinery advanced craft course had to design and manufacture a piece of furniture in their own time.

Iain impressed the judges with a wooden box featuring a hidden drawer. He was also presented with a bronze award for work completed as part of the advanced craft course.

Craig, from Banchory, was named the overall winner of the advanced craft award and received a bronze certificate for a photo frame he designed and made as his entry for the William Daniel Award.

Susan Grant, NESCol director of learning, said, “The college is proud of its continued association with the Wrights and Coopers and is grateful for the encouragement it gives to all our joinery and HNC construction students.

“This event congratulates students who have gone that extra mile to achieve craft excellence.”