Deeside author turns spotlight on bagpipes and tunes

A Deeside author has written a book turning the spotlight on our best-known bagpipe tunes.

Dinnet-based Stuart Gordon Archer has compiled 30 stories around bagpipes and tunes.

‘The Tales Behind the Tunes of Glory’ is the first title of the new History and Traditions of Scotland series to be published by Deeside Books.

The book introduces the reader to some fantastic historical figures and spectacular places.

Not only does it delve deeply into the origins and history behind the tunes, it outlines the basic musical rudiments of the compositions, exploring why they have so much appeal.

Music and song have always been regarded as vehicles for storytelling and the book continues that tradition, using pipe tunes as the central theme.

All of the illustrations (with the exception of the musical notation) have been hand-drawn by the author.

Additionally, he has also penned the words to the final tune in the collection, The Crags of Tumbledown Mountain.

The volumes in the History and Traditions of Scotland series will complement the existing North-east Scotland Classics series.

There will be a book signing between 2-3pm this Saturday (November 30) at Deeside Books in Ballater. ‘The Tales Behind the Tunes of Glory’ is priced £10.99.

All titles are available to order at www.deesidebooks.com, along with numerous other Scottish history books, both old and new.