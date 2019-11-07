Deeside castle plays host to ‘bazaar’ event

A Deeside castle opens its doors tomorrow (Friday) when its Great Hall will be transformed into an Eastern bazaar.

The Nomads Tent roadshow returns to Kincardine Castle in Kincardine O’Neil for the fourth year with a colourful display of ethically traded artifacts, including pottery, lantern, scarves, jewellery and Christmas decorations sourced from countries such as India, Iran, Vietnam and Morocco.

The Edinburgh-based business will also be showcasing a number of handmade woven rugs from Iran and Afghanistan all with their own story.

Castle owner Nicky Bradford said: “We are always excited to welcome the Nomads Tent to the castle as the place just becomes an enormous souk festooned with vibrancy.

“It is certainly something a little different for those seeking an alternative Christmas gift or anyone wanting an unusual piece of furniture or one of the many spectacular rugs for their home.”

The roadshow is open from 10am to 5pm daily until November 17.

A selection of teas, coffees and light lunches will be available.