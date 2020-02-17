Deeside centenarian enjoys her big day

A teacher has celebrated her 100th birthday at a Deeside retirement village.

Jean Butchart lives independently at Inchmarlo, near Banchory, and family, friends and carers gathered to mark the occasion.

One surprise for Jean on her big day was birthday wishes from an ex-pupil who is approaching her centenary.

Pamela Langrishe from Dromyard, Hertfordshire, was 18 when she was a student of Jean’s, who was 21 at the time.

Born in Newcastle, she moved to Scotland at six months when her father found work in Glasgow.

When Jean was eight the family moved to Edinburgh where she lived until qualifying as a teacher in domestic science and home economics.

During the war she taught in a boarding school in Herefordshire and moved to Aberdeen in 1948 to take up a post at the College of Domestic Science (known as the Do’ School).

Jean left teaching in 1972 to look after for her elderly mother, who lived to 92.

Inchmarlo founder Charles Skene said: “Since 1986, Inchmarlo Retirement Village has been a popular option for people seeking flexible living options and Miss Butchart is an excellent example of what can be achieved in helping someone to live independently in their own home, with good professional care and support.

“We were delighted to help her celebrate her special birthday and the many good wishes she received show how fondly she is remembered by those whom she has encountered throughout her life, and her career in education.”