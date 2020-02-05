Deeside charity’s call for walkers

A local charity is looking for supporters to join its 2020 China adventure.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has offices in Banchory and Ballater, is seeking walkers to raise money for the charity.

A team of nine went on the trek for CLAN 2019, raising more than £22,500.

CLAN facilities administrator Sarah Cuthill took part in the nine-day Great Wall of China venture with her mother in October.

She said: “For me our Great Wall of China Trek was truly life-changing.

“I was surrounded by a phenomenal group of kind and supportive people from all walks of life who had me laughing through every mental and physical challenge the wall had to give us.

“The views are so breath-taking no photo can do it justice. The challenge pushed me past my limits and rewarded me in ways I never expected.”

CLAN head of income generation and business development, Fiona Fernie, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who undertakes challenges to raise money for CLAN.

“We never underestimate how hard people work to raise money and it is rewarding to hear when our supporters have had really positive experiences doing so.”

She added: “CLAN receives no statutory money from government bodies, and our services are completely funded by the work we and our supporters do.

“In 2019, we saw a 15% increase in the number of people who came to us for support, and so we need even more people to join us in fundraising.”