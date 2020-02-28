Deeside chef wins national award

A Deeside chef has won a national seafood contest.

Ross Cochrane, executive chef at Ballater’s Rothesay Rooms, came top in Seafood Scotland’s national #PrideofPlate competition.

His winning dish was Scottish scallops accompanied by fennel, anchovies, and capers.

Hundreds of voters crowned Ross’ dish most tantalising, against fierce competition from chefs around the country.

The contest was run via the Seafood from Scotland Instagram account and asked professional chefs to create and share a new dish highlighting Scottish seafood as their “pride of plate.”

It is part of Seafood Scotland’s ongoing work to increase the use of Scottish seafood on menus north of the border.

Commenting on his win, Ross said: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me in this competition. I’m honoured to be named winner.

“I’ve been cooking for over 15 years and have always been impressed by the diversity and versatility of Scottish seafood.

“Cooking, to me, is about figuring out how to get the best out of each ingredient.”

Ross wins a week with chef Roy Brett at his seafood restaurant Ondine in Edinburgh.

Rothesay Rooms, where Ross has been executive chef since 2017, was established by The Prince’s Foundation.

The restaurant is part of a community rejuvenation project following flooding that devastated homes and businesses in the local area.

Clare Dean, trade marketing manager at Seafood Scotland, said: “Last year’s competition introduced us to the imagination of Scottish chefs in both ingredients and cooking style, and this year’s entrants really drove it home.

“The response to the competition was fantastic.

“We’re really pleased with the engagement from the sector and look forward to continued communication over social media and other exciting activities going forward, supporting chefs to use more of Scotland’s seafood in creative ways.”