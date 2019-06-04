Deeside couple have a mountain to climb for charity

A Deeside couple are preparing to climb Africa’s highest mountain to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts.

Andy and Caroline Cowie, from Torphins, will tackle Mount Kilimanjaro in support of Parkinson’s UK and Cancer Research UK.

They chose to back the charities because Caroline’s father, Martin Moore, has Parkinson’s and Andy’s dad, Dave, is undergoing treatment for bowel, liver and lung cancer.

The couple said: “We wanted to do something special to support charities relevant to two of the most inspirational and brave people we know – our dads.

“Martin has been living with Parkinson’s for nearly a decade and he has never let it get to him.

“He takes everything in his stride, last year he was also diagnosed with bowel cancer, fortunately it was caught early and treated successfully.

“Dave was recently diagnosed with bowel, liver and lung cancer. And after having lost his brother earlier in the year to cancer, his determination to beat the disease is a constant source of inspiration.

“With a relentless course of chemotherapy, every day is a challenge and with a strong support network around him, Dave is prepared for the long journey ahead of him.”

They added: “We’ve been delighted with the support for our fundraising so far but we’d love more people to help fund charities that are working so hard to find a cure for conditions that affect people we love and also affects so many other families.”

Andy and Caroline are funding the challenge themselves and every penny raised will go direct to their chosen charities.

Leah Cranney, regional fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson’s UK is delighted that Andy and Caroline are supporting us and we thank them so much.

“Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro will be an incredible experience and we really appreciate their efforts.

Donations in support of the couple can be made at Virgin Money Giving