Deeside estates save Christmas for hundreds

Every year Balmoral, Invercauld and Glenmuick estates donate venison to individuals and families through local councillor Geva Blackett who started the initiative nine years ago.

Over the years the donations have changed in how they are delivered with community lunches being cooked in conjunction with donations from Tesco before Covid hit. This year vacuum packs of sausages, mince, stewing meat, pheasants, partridge and pheasant casserole has been delivered to individuals and families around the ward.

Balmoral Estate Factor Richard Gledson said: “We are always pleased to work with Cllr Blackett’s Christmas initiatives. We are delighted that the nutritious and lean venison from the area is making life a little easier for people who have struggled through Covid lockdowns and now this storm that removed power from so many for so long.”

Angus McNicol for Invercauld Estate said: “We are always pleased to donate venison for this initiative and I am particularly glad this year we are also able to provide oven ready pheasants and partridges. All the produce is going out vacuum packed and ready for use.”

Andrew Walker-Okeover, owner of Glenmuick estate, said: “We are happy to be able to help out again, especially after so many have been without power for so long and precious food supplies spoiled.”

Cllr Geva Blackett said: “The gratitude and relief I have been met with on the doorsteps is humbling, people have been worried sick about how they were going to cope with ruined food at what should be a happy time for families and friends. It’s just fantastic that our local estates and gamekeepers have been able to help relieve that burden from so many. When people message you saying ‘you have saved us this Christmas and I can never thank you enough’ you realise that the pressure on people has been enormous. A huge thanks has to go to the keepers, the estates and of course to the Braemar butcher who had the huge task to dealing with the carcasses and vacuum packing it all portioned, none of this would be possible without this team.”