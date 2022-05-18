Deeside groups share in National Lottery funding boost

Alford Valley Community Railway has received £10k to renovate the station house.

Thanks to National Lottery players, they are amongst 302 projects sharing in £12,486,313 for a range of activities, helping communities across Scotland to thrive.

Alford Valley Community Railway Ltd will receive £10,000 to help fund the renovation of the local station house as a space for community meetings, events, a café and hire for social events.

South West Aberdeenshire Citizens Advice Bureau in Westhill will use their grant of £116,495 to employ a Training Officer to recruit more volunteers and support them to help deliver a free, impartial and confidential advice service.

Increasing the volunteer pool will enable more people to access advice following a rise in demand since the pandemic and the recent surge in fuel prices.

The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still: said: “National Lottery funding continues to make amazing things happen in local communities right across Scotland.

“I am delighted that this funding is reaching across Aberdeenshire, supporting projects that have been developed by and for local people.”

She added: "National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work.”