Deeside hotels named in awards shortlist

A Deeside hotel has been shortlisted for three awards in industry ‘Oscars’.

Douneside House at Tarland is among a number of local finalists in the Hotel Awards Scotland 2019.

They will shine the spotlight on the hotels that offer the best services to their guests, from the process of checking in and out, to room services and hotel ambience.

The awards will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

Douneside House is among the finalists in the Independent Hotel of the Year (North), Wedding Hotel of the Year (North) and Luxury Hotel of the Year.

Hilton Grand Vacations at Craigendarroch Suites, Ballater, is shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year (North) category..

Ballogie Estate at Aboyne is also contesting the Wedding Hotel of the Year category.

Meanwhile, Brainley Croft House at Alford is among the finalists in the Best Holiday Home of the Year.

Ardoe House Hotel and Spa at Blairs is shortlisted in the Romantic Hotel of the Year and Hotel Spa of the Year sections.

A spokesperson for The Hotel Awards Scotland 2019, said: “Working for the hotel industry can be challenging at times and these awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties.

“There are professionals who have dedicated their whole career in creating memories and experiences that stay with their guests. “These are the people that we try to showcase and give the recognition they deserve.

“The awards will provide a platform to thank those who have contributed to making Scotland a great place for visitors and give to the successful contenders the exposure they need to expand their business in this competitive sector.”

The awards are voted for by travellers and residents who wantd to show their appreciation of their favourite hotels.