Deeside man’s support for cancer charity

Banchory man Iain Clark is set to take part in the charity fashion show Brave, organised by Friends of ANCHOR.

Brave, now in its third year, brings together 24 men who have faced the reality of a cancer diagnosis - both past and present.

The event recognises the strength and determination of all the models who have been impacted by the disease.

Iain, 53, a retired police officer, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2010 and, just three days later, had surgery to remove the tumour.

Thanks to early diagnosis and intervention, Iain only required one dose of chemotherapy, but this came at one of the toughest periods of his life.

He said: “I suppose my diagnosis meant that we were much more aware of the fragility of life as it came at a point where, over that year, we saw 12 bereavements.

“My diagnosis happened at the same point as my grandmother-in-law’s brain tumour was discovered and my mum’s deterioration from carcinoid syndrome and rapid onset of vascular dementia.”

As a family with two young children, Iain and his wife were reliant on support from family, friends and their church.

He continued: “It took me a long time to get back on my feet, but the support given to me and my family was a lifesaver.”

Now clear of cancer, Iain feels he has reclaimed his identity, partly through his love of cycling – and he recently completed the Etape Loch Ness in aid of Friends of ANCHOR, knocking 23 minutes off his personal best.

His support of the charity will continue when he takes to the stage tomorrow (Friday) for Brave.

All funds raised from the Beach Ballroom event will be ring-fenced for the multi-million-pound ANCHOR Centre which will be the first of its kind in Scotland, estimated to be used by 65,000 patients a year.

Iain added: “The ANCHOR Centre will be a huge boost to patients and staff and I’m excited to be part of the fundraising for it.

“The staff who helped me were absolutely amazing from the initial diagnosis to sorting referrals where needed. Care and compassion shone throughout the difficult days and my lowest moments.”