Deeside post box toppers raise hundreds for MND

The post box toppers appeared in Aboyne, Torphins and Banchory.

Last month, Torphins Knitted Post Box topper group placed innovative knitted scenarios on top of the post boxes.

These featured an angel reading books to children along with featured favourite children's book characters from Harry Potter, Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit and Roger Hargreaves' Mr Men.

The toppers are raising valuable funds for MND Research in honour of Judy Garrett who worked at Aboyne Library and loved reading to small children.

Judy passed away in January less than a year after her diagnosis of MND and the toppers show a link to the Just Giving page set up in her memory supporting MND Scotland.

And residents have enjoyed seeing the displays.

Comments from local residents include: "So nice to see these uplifting toppers"', "Keep making me smile", "Thanks for brightening up my day" and "The beautiful Mr Men tribute to Judy brought some smiles to our day!".

Donation boxes have also been hosted by Yeadon's of Banchory, Torphins Pharmacy, Meg's Attic Banchory and Aboyne's The Paper Girls.

To date, more than £6,500 has been raised for the charity.

Aboyne resident and Judy's husband, Steve Garrett, said: "Thank you to the post box topper group for these unique, beautiful, moving and happy tributes to Judy which have rapidly become a positive feature of our towns and villages on Deeside.

"Motor Neurone Disease is a fatal and rapidly progressing disease affecting the brain and spinal chord killing third of those affected within a year of diagnosis.

"A person's lifetime risk of developing MND is one in 300 so it touches many families.”

He continued: "MND Scotland have provided superb timely support for us in the year since Judy's diagnosis and we are glad that these donations will help others as we were helped when time is of the essence in dealing with this devastating disease."

A spokesperson for the Torphin Knitted Post Box group said: "Many of you will have known Judy as one of the lovely librarians at Aboyne library.

"She always had a smile and a cheery word for everyone.

"Judy really was a true angel.

"She will be sadly missed by us all."

Rachel Maitland, Chief Executive of MND Scotland, said: “I’d like to thank the Torphins Knitted Post-box Topper group for raising vital funds for MND Scotland whilst also raising local spirits with this creative community project. The literature-themed post box toppers are a fitting tribute to Judy who was known for her role as a local librarian and reading to small children. We’re building a movement to fight back against MND and it’s powered by regular people who are going above and beyond in every part of the country. We’ll use the funds raised to keep changing lives and powering research to find a cure.”