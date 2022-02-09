Deeside racks up the likes on Instagram

@eskimo's photo from the historic Maryculter House.

The image from the historic Maryculter House, near Aberdeen, was ranked second most popular for the region. The image was captured by @eskimo and showcases a splendid stone fireplace within the characterful House – whose history can be traced back to the time of the Great Crusades – and attracted more than 42,000 likes.

The third highest performing post was by @_matthew.wood who captured a peaceful scene through the woods at Douneside House, near Tarland which attracted almost 40,000 likes.

Between January 2021 and January 2022, VisitScotland’s Instagram reached people over 183 million times with 460 user-generated posts. The channel has played an important role in keeping Scotland front of mind and inspiring potential visitors during the global pandemic.

@__matthew.wood captured this stunning image at Douneside House.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The rich history and stunning scenery of the north-east are a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers and these images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the region.”