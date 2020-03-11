Deeside’s ‘Strictly’ takes to the floor

A Banchory dementia support charity is preparing to host its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Forget Me Not Club is once again organising Strictly Come Prancing!

The event will be held before a sell-out audience at Ardoe House Hotel on Saturday, March 21.

The Forget Me Not Club, based at Bennett House in Arbeadie Road, provides vital support to those living with and caring for people with dementia.

This is the 11th year the charity has arranged the popular dance show which has raised more than £100,000 for the club since its launch in 2009.

‘Strictly’ is always an eagerly awaited event in the local calendar.

Ten dancing amateurs have been undergoing a 12-week rehearsal process under the supervision of the team at Deeside Dance Centre to learn a ballroom-inspired routine for the big occasion.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and ITV’s This Morning presenter Alison Hammond made her guest judging debut last year and will return this year.

Organiser of Strictly Come Prancing, Sheena Cooper, said: “Strictly is a fabulous event that all of us at the Forget Me Not Club look forward to each year.

“We aim to raise much-needed funds for people suffering with dementia in the Deeside area and this is a really fun way for people to help do that.”

Anyone wanting to help should contact Sheena on 07775 635101 or email strictly@forgetmenotclub.co.uk.