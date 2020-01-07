Deeside video designer’s top accolade

An international video designer from Deeside has been awarded a Fellowship of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Finn Ross, from Aboyne, received the degree at a ceremony in London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Finn, 37, studied at the Royal Central School for Speech and Drama from 2000 to 2003 earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in theatre practice.

He works primarily on stage productions in London’s West End and on Broadway and has also worked extensively in opera throughout Europe, collaborating with designers like Es Devlin and theatre companies such as Complicite.

Finn has won a Tony Award and two Olivier Awards.

One travelling production he worked on, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, visited His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen a few years ago.

Finn was educated at Aboyne Academy where he became interested in theatre thanks to his drama teacher, Yvonne Wheeler. He also spent time at the Scottish Youth Theatre.

He began his career in 2005 being mentored by Dick Straker and Sven Ortel of the video design collective Mesmer.

Finn’s mother Veronica said: “My husband and I were so delighted when he told us that he was being awarded the fellowship and even more proud when we watched him receiving it on the stage at the Royal Festival Hall and then addressing everyone.”

In 2015, the video designer formed Fray Studio in partnership With Adam Young.