Deeside winners in Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards

Deeside has been recognised in the Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2019 awards.

The event is run by Aberdeenshire Council to celebrate the work of people in the region who support their communities, often unsung heroes.

Amy Muir and her award with Councillor Norman Smith. Picture: Aberdeenshire Council

Nearly 200 nominations were received from across the area and the awards were presented at Haddo House last Friday.

Clara Gray, from Lumphanan, won Aberdeenshire’s Future Award.

She is a member of the Aboyne Youth Forum, a Young People’s Rights Defender and has just finished her final year at the local academy.

Judges heard that Clara cares about the young people who live in Aboyne, and about doing the right thing for everyone.

She has been working with the Children’s Commissioner to progress young people’s rights at a national level and has also campaigned at an international level.

The Inspirational Volunteer award went to Amy Muir, from Ballater, a local photographer, for her role in the community.

She was behind the idea of setting up the village’s thriving farmers’ market.

Amy is working with a group who have just established the Ballater Allotments concept, with the first shoots already beginning to show.

Judges heard how she fought back after her studio was destroyed in the Ballater Station fire and her home flooded during Storm Frank.

Aberdeenshire Provost, Councillor Bill Howatson, said: “Inspiring Aberdeenshire is always a fantastic event that we are all proud to be part of.

“It is a real honour to see all the nominations and read about the inspiring work of our unsung heroes.

“Each year we hear more wonderful stories about the community champions throughout Aberdeenshire and gathering together to celebrate them is a huge privilege.”