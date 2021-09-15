Deeside winners of Tour of Britain window dressing competition

The winners: The Flooring Lodge in Westhill and Butterworth Gallery in Aboyne.

To celebrate the arrival of the tour in the North-east, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City Councils encouraged businesses to dress their windows with a cycling design or theme.

Butterworth Gallery, Ballogie, Aboyne won the competition in the Marr area and The Flooring Lodge, Skene, Westhill in the Garioch area.

Each of these businesses will receive a prize to the value of £1,000 to spend on promotional advertising of their choice within the North-east.