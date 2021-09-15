Deeside winners of Tour of Britain window dressing competition
Winners have been chosen in a Tour of Britain window dressing competition.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:15 am
To celebrate the arrival of the tour in the North-east, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City Councils encouraged businesses to dress their windows with a cycling design or theme.
Butterworth Gallery, Ballogie, Aboyne won the competition in the Marr area and The Flooring Lodge, Skene, Westhill in the Garioch area.
Each of these businesses will receive a prize to the value of £1,000 to spend on promotional advertising of their choice within the North-east.
The prize fund has been provided through the Paths for All ‘Smarter Choices Smarter Places’ programme which supports sustainable travel.