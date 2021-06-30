Deeside youngster wins international coding competition

The smile says it all! Harvey is delighted to win the competition.

The challenge was to code a game or website, including something spooky, and 11-year-old Harvey Pole entered a multi-level game called ‘Pumpkin Run’.

It had more than 100 entries form 18 different countries.

Harvey joins two youngsters, one from Holland and one from Japan, to win the competition.

There were also six runners up and 13 highly commended.

In the whole of the UK there was only one other entry that made it, they were mentioned in the Highly Commended category – it is a hard competition to win!

The CoderDojo organisers said that Harvey impressed the judges with his Scratch coded project and were “especially impressed with how the game made use of different levels and included detailed instructions.”

Harvey said: “I enjoyed entering the competition and had great fun making my multi level game. I had many technical challenges along the way, but I enjoyed tackling them to keep the game working!

"I loved sharing the game with family to see how well the game played so that I could improve it further.

"I am excited that my hard work was rewarded, thank you so much!”

He entered the competition for fun, it was not about the prize, but he had a bit of a wait for the prize – BBC Micro-bit pack – to arrive!

It came from France and was initially delayed due to Covid and lockdowns.

Harvey is a member of the Everything Electronics club that has inspiring tutors who encourage members to develop their coding skills, amongst other things.

For the purposes of the CoderDojo competition Harvey planned and developed the ‘Pumpkin Run’ game on his own.

But he says the club has been an amazing support since he joined two years ago.

Through Covid it was able to continue online, which was very welcome activity for its youngsters.

The club will be meeting at Tornaveen Hall on Monday evenings after the summer holidays.