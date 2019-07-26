Disabled group’s volunteer appeal

An Aberdeenshire carriage driving group is appealing for volunteers.

Maryculter Driving for the Disabled has a weekly session at Home Farm during the season, which lasts from May to September.

Each Wednesday, the group provides disabled members of the public with the chance to enjoy carriage riding.

It is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to assist during the season.

The group recently drove through the grounds of Crathes Castle and riders were presented with a gold rosette to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Riding for the Disabled charity, of which Maryculter is affiliated.

Chairman Ken Venters said they were keen to recruit volunteers.

He added: “Safety of our disabled riders is very important, previous experience of working with horses is not required. Each session lasts a few hours.

“Duties include working with our horse Casse, walking and cycling the route and admin. Training to drive our carriages is available.”

Anyone interested in helping should email ken.venters@gmail.com.