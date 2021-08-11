Disgust over Banchory defibrillator vandalism

Alexander Burnett said he was disgusted and appalled at the vandalism.

Over the first weekend in August, the front of the cabinet housing the Public Access Defibrillator at King George 5th Park was badly damaged.

Thankfully, the defib is fine.

In a Facebook post, Banchory Area First Responders wrote: “The defib has had to be removed from service pending a replacement door and the Ambulance Service has been notified.

“The nearest AED can be found in the GP practice, or out of hours, on the wall outside Taylors of Banchory.

“Hopefully we can just replace the door, but worst case scenario is we need a new cabinet which will deplete the Banchory Area Community First Responders of around £500.

“These precious funds are needed by the volunteers to continue to help assist local residents when they have called 999.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, has written to the Scottish Government urging them to make funding available to cover the repair of vandalised defibrillators so equipment can be returned to service without the costs impacting on the organisations who helped to set them up.

He said: “I’m appalled and disgusted that selfish vandals have done this to the defibrillator at the King George V Park. This was a sick attempt to remove the machine which has now resulted in the defibrillator being out of service.

“Now, Banchory Area Community First Responders have been left out of pocket because the onus seems to be on them to pay for the repairs which is simply not right.

“Community groups like this are being unfairly punished for their fantastic generosity which is helping to save lives in the area.

“I believe the Scottish Government has a duty to not only install these but to pay for their upkeep and repair when incidents occur.

“It shouldn’t be left to hardworking groups like the First Responders to pay for repairs, taking money away from the other services they do for the area.”